LPL 2026 introduces impact subs, mandatory U-23 rule

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 2 (ANI): The impact substitutions rule is set to make its debut in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), alongside a new regulation requiring every team to have an Under-23 player (born on or after July 1, 2003) in their playing XI at all times, even after an impact substitute is used.

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These two significant rule changes were among the key factors influencing the strategies of the league's five franchises during the LPL 2026 draft, held in Colombo on Monday, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Both rule changes placed a premium on smart squad construction. From the four pre-signed players to the 16-18 selections made during the draft, franchises had to carefully balance experience and youth, deciding which key roles could be entrusted to relatively untested talent while ensuring their squads remained flexible enough to maximise the impact-substitute rule.

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The challenge was heightened by a limited pool of eligible Under-23 players, with several of Sri Lanka's leading Under-19 prospects set to tour India in July and therefore unavailable for the tournament.

It was also revealed that both Pathum Nissanka and Matheesha Pathirana are currently managing injuries, despite Nissanka being included in Sri Lanka's squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

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It is understood that his workload is being carefully managed, with surgery expected to follow in a bid to ensure he is fully fit for India's tour of Sri Lanka later this year.

LPL officially get underway on July 17 with a repeat of the 2024 final, the last edition of the tournament, featuring defending champions Jaffna Kings against 2024 runners-up Galle Marvels.

The final squads are as follows:

SC Jaffna Kings: Taskin Ahmed, Dunith Wellalage, Shakib Al Hasan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, David Wiese, Dilshan Madushanka, Kamil Mishara, Traveen Mathews, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohommed Shiraz, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lizaad Williams, Dipendra Airee, Kugathas Mathulan, Praveen Manisha, Nishan Madushka.

Colombo Kaps: Ben McDermott, Kamindu Mendis, Jimmy Neesham, Kusal Mendis, Binura Fernando, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Milan Ratnayake, Janith Liyanage, Shahnawaz Dahani, Jeffrey Vandersay, Thanuka Dabare, Movin Subasingha, Mohammed Haris, Hasan Mahmud, Kushal Bhurtel, Malsha Tharupathi, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Wanuja Sahan, Anthony Pragasam.

Kandy Royals: Vijay Shankar, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Daniel Sams, Vishen Halambage, Muditha Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Dale Phillips, Zahir Khan, Brandon McMullen, Sahan Mihira, Pawan Sandesh, Dushan Hemantha, Isitha Wijesundera.

Galle Gallants: Litton Das, Eshan Malinga, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Mohammad Nawaz, Pramod Madushan, Lasith Croospulle, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Akif Javed, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Tharindu Rathnayake, Sam Harper, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Haider Ali, Dinura Kalupahana, Uri Koththigoda, Kasun Rajitha, Sachindu Colombage.

Dambulla Sixers: Reeza Hendricks, Dinesh Chandimal, Sahibzada Farhan, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Niroshan Dickwella, Pavan Rathnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Mohammed Wasim, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Sachitha Jayatilake, Gulbadin Naib, Dian Forrester, Shadley Schalkwyk, Vishva Kumara, Gayana Weerasinghe. (ANI)

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