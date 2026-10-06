LPU athletes lead 62% of India’s gold medal haul at Asian Games 2026 

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Indian sporting campaign at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya concluded with a significant contribution from Lovely Professional University (LPU), as 32 LPU students collectively secured 28 medals, comprising 13 gold, 11 silver, and 4 bronze medals across nine sporting disciplines.

The LPU contingent accounted for 62% of India’s gold medals, 41% of its silver medals, and 11% of its bronze medals, contributing nearly one third of India’s overall medal tally, as per a release.

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Representing India across 15 disciplines, 58 LPU students formed part of the country’s Asian Games contingent. Their medal-winning performances came in shooting, archery, hockey, wrestling, athletics, rowing, boxing, cricket, and weightlifting, reflecting a wide sporting footprint extending from precision sports and combat disciplines to team events and athletics.

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The campaign was further elevated by an exceptional performance from LPU student and Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda, who secured two gold medals and a silver medal in shooting.

She created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting, adding a significant chapter to India’s shooting campaign in Aichi Nagoya. Her achievement was followed by another national honour, as Dhanda was named India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2026, placing an LPU student at the forefront of India’s representation at the conclusion of the continental sporting event.

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The gold medal campaign was led by outstanding performances across multiple sporting arenas. Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav won two gold medals each in compound archery. Aman Sehrawat won gold in men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling, Sujeet Kalkal secured gold in men’s freestyle 65 kg wrestling, Lovlina Borgohain won gold in the women’s 75 kg boxing event, and Kiran Pahal was part of India’s gold medal-winning women’s 4×400 m relay team.

Team events added some of the most significant moments to the campaign. Seven LPU students were part of India’s gold medal-winning men’s hockey team, while Sakshi Rana was part of the women’s hockey team that secured gold.

Ishan Kishan was also part of India’s gold-medal-winning cricket team. The three gold-medal victories involving LPU students also secured India’s qualification for the LA 2028 Olympic Games, with the compound mixed team archery gold earning two quota places and the men’s and women’s hockey victories securing direct qualification for India.

The medal haul extended well beyond the gold medals. Bommadevara Dhiraj, Elavenil Valarivan and Himanshu Dhillon won two silver medals each, while Vidarsa K Vinod and Neeraj Chauhan also secured multiple medals.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won silver in women’s 49 kg weightlifting, while Antim Panghal and Nitesh Siwach added silver medals in wrestling. Bronze medals came through Neeraj Chauhan, Pooja Singh, Dharmveer Choudhary, Salman Khan and Satnam Singh.

Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, stated, “This achievement reflects the larger purpose of education, which is to nurture individuals who can create pride for the nation through their talent, discipline and determination. At LPU, we envision an ecosystem where young people are encouraged not only to pursue their own aspirations but also to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress and standing on the world stage. Seeing our students carry the Indian flag with distinction is a matter of immense pride and a powerful reflection of that vision. Their journey inspires us to continue building opportunities where excellence, ambition, and national contribution go hand in hand.”

LPU’s medal-winning performances spanned nine disciplines, with shooting leading the tally with 9 medals, followed by archery with 6, wrestling with 4, athletics with 3, hockey with 2, and boxing, cricket, rowing, and weightlifting contributing 1 medal each.

With 13 gold, 11 silver, and 4 bronze medals, the 2026 Asian Games marked one of the most significant international sporting performances by LPU students.

LPU’s education and elite sport have increasingly converged to create pathways for young Indian athletes to compete at the highest level. From Olympic representation to Asian Games podium finishes, LPU athletes have continued to carry the Indian flag into major international arenas. (ANI)

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