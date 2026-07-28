New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday congratulated Indian athletes who won medals at the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and 18-year-old squash player Anahat Singh for winning the World Junior Squash Championship 2026 title in Canada.

Advertisement

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session, Birla said India's para athlete Sharmila Dhankar won gold, while Shilpa K Shyla secured bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

He also highlighted the silver-medal performances of Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav, while congratulating Bindyarani Devi for winning bronze.

Advertisement

"In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, India's Para athlete Sharmila Dhankar has won a gold medal. Shilpa K Shyla has won a bronze medal. Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav won silver medals. Meanwhile, Bindiyarani Devi won a bronze medal, bringing glory to India in this competition," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Birla also praised Anahat Singh for her historic achievement at the World Junior Squash Championship 2026 in Canada.

Advertisement

She defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 3-0 in the girls' singles final of the World Squash Junior Championships 2026 to claim the prestigious title on Saturday. With the win, Anahat scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Squash Junior Championships title.

"On the other hand, India's 18-year-old squash player, Anahat Singh, has achieved a historic feat by winning the World Junior Squash Championship 2026 title in Canada," he said.

"On behalf of the House, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the athletes who have brought pride to the country for their contribution, as well as to Team India, the coaches, and their family members," Birla added.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said Parliament's recognition of athletes' achievements sends a positive message and represents the appreciation of the country's people, which helps boost the morale of sportspersons.

"A positive message goes out that when our athletes win gold, silver, and bronze through hard work at the international level, and the Parliament applauds them, it represents the appreciation of 140 crore (1.4 billion) people, which boosts their morale," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)