"LSG captain Rishabh Pant showed lack of trust in Ravi Bishnoi": Irfan Pathan

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant showed a lack of trust in leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Ravi Bishnoi, whose base price was Rs 2 crore, was acquired by the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a whopping Rs 7.4 crore at the IPL 2026 auction earlier this month.

It was an intense bid for Bishnoi, with CSK, RR, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bidding for the leg-spinner. But Bishnoi went to the Royals. Bishnoi has picked up 61 T20I wickets in 42 matches at an average of 19.37, with two four-fers.

The 25-year-old played 11 IPL matches for Lucknow-based franchise last year, picking up nine wickets at an economy of 10.83.

Speaking on the 'TATA IPL Auction Review', JioStar expert Irfan Pathan analysed LSG's squad balance and key additions to their side for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

"Looking at Anrich Nortje and Hasaranga, LSG has very strong options, especially in the fast-bowling department, which was much needed. If the fast bowlers stay fit, they form a formidable unit. Hasaranga is a big benefit--last year, there was a lack of trust from captain Rishabh Pant in Ravi Bishnoi. Hasaranga, bought for 2 crore, is a solid and cost-effective addition. However, with batsmen like Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad, LSG could have done with one more top-class batter. I was hoping for someone like Livingstone. Overall, there's still a need for at least five more high-quality batsmen in the squad," Pathan said.

JioStar expert and former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also commented on LSG's batting and lower-order concerns.

"LSG has kept Rishabh Pant at number three, but the batting order remains a question mark. Pant can play higher, and last season's top order was exceptional--three of the top four batsmen scored over 500 runs, which is very rare. The real issue has been the lower order; at five, six, and seven, players like David Miller couldn't consistently deliver in last season. This season, LSG has more options in bowling with Hasaranga, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, along with Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, and Arjun Tendulkar. Despite these improvements, the lower-order batting remains a concern that hasn't been fully addressed," Chopra said.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2026:

Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis. (ANI)

