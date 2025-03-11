LSG face massive setback; young speedster Mayank Yadav set to miss first half of IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speedster Mayank Yadav is set to miss the first half of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the young tearaway is recovering from a lumbar stress injury. He has just resumed bowling at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Mayank has been undergoing rehab at the Centre of Excellence after sustaining an injury following his India debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh last October.

As of now, there is no return date set for Mayank. If he is able to meet all the fitness parameters alongside increasing his bowling workload, he could be available for the latter half of the cash-rich league.

Mayank's unavailability for the first half of the season proves to be a massive setback for LSG, who retained him for a whopping Rs 11 crore. In monetary terms, it was an astronomical rise in value, considering LSG purchased him for Rs 20 lakh before the 2024 season as an uncapped player.

The 22-year-old generated a hefty amount for himself, considering his ability to test the speed gun with his breakneck pace effortlessly. Throughout the last season, Mayank consistently hit the 150 kph mark, helping him win back-to-back Player of the Match awards in his first two games.

Mayank's time in the last edition was cut down to four games due to a side strain. During his recovery, he picked up another injury, which further delayed his comeback. He eventually returned to on-field action against Bangladesh in T20Is, but another injury setback impeded his run.

In February, the franchise mentor Zaheer Khan indicated that the franchise is in no mood to rush the young pace sensation back. Zaheer had said that a roadmap toward Mayank's recovery was being worked on along with NCA.

"We have had some interesting conversations around his roadmap to recovery and fitness with NCA, so we're working with them. We hope for their support as well, them buying into the philosophy of really looking after a youngster because he is not only important for LSG, he is important for Indian cricket as well," said Zaheer to reporters as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

In the upcoming season, LSG will play its campaign opener against Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Visakhapatnam under the new captaincy of explosive southpaw Rishabh Pant. (ANI)

