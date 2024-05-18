LSG sign off with win, MI finish last

Mumbai, May 17

Lucknow Super Giants signed off from the IPL season with an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians thus finish last.

Aided by a 109-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul (55 off 41 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (75 off 29 balls), LSG scored 214/6. The visitors then struck at regular intervals to stop MI at 196/6 despite Rohit Sharma’s 68 off 38 and Naman Dhir’s reargaurd 62 off 28.

Earlier, Rahul first steadied the innings with Marucs Stoinis (28) after the fall of his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal for a duck and then stitched a century stand with West Indian Pooran, who clobbered eight maximums and five boundaries.

Spinner Piyush Chawla (3/29) and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thusara (3/28) emerged the most successful Mumbai Indians bowlers, grabbing three wickets each.

“Quite difficult, this season we didn’t play good quality cricket and it cost us the whole season,” MI captain Hardik Pandya said. — PTI

Brief scores

LSG: 214/6 in 20 overs (Pooran 75, Rahul 55; Chawla 3/29, Thushara 3/28) vs MI: 196/6 in 20 overs (Rohit 68, Naman 62*; Bishnoi 2/37)

Thursday’s result

SRH vs GT: Match abandoned due to rain

BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid?

The BCCI has approached former cricketer Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach, according to a report. Dravid’s tenure comes to an end after the T20 World Cup. Gambhir is currently serving as the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #KL Rahul #Lucknow #Mumbai