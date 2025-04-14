LSG skipper Rishabh Pant continues his fine run against CSK in IPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant continued his fine run against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring a valuable return-to-form half-century at Lucknow on Monday.

After managing 40 runs in the first five innings as LSG captain, Pant finally came good, scoring a valuable 63 in 49 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.57.

In 12 innings against CSK, Pant scored 438 runs at an average of 48.66, with a strike rate of 152.1. He has also scored four half-centuries. This is the second most runs he has scored against a team in IPL, behind his 551 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Pant fell to Matheesha Pathirana, being dismissed by him for the third time. In four innings against him, Pant has made 55 runs in 29 balls, with a strike rate of 189.65, with his boundary percentage being 31.03 per cent.

Pant has struggled against spin this season, scoring just 31 runs in 43 matches and being dismissed twice. He has scored runs against spin at a poor strike rate of 72.09, whereas he has made 72 runs in 56 balls against pace.

Coming to the match, CSK opted to field first after winning the toss. Except for a 50-run stand between Mitchell Marsh (30 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and skipper Rishabh Pant, there was nothing much standing out for LSG in the first half.

Pant came good with a half-century, scoring 63 in 49 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. Pant had a 53-run stand with Abdul Samad (20 in 11 balls, with two sixes) towards the end, which took LSG to 166/7 in their 20 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/24) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/45) were top bowlers for CSK. (ANI)

