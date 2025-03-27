DT
Home / Sports / LSG to face SRH's batting juggernaut

LSG to face SRH’s batting juggernaut

Having lost their opening clash, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will be wary of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ultra-aggressive approach with the bat when the two teams face off in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. Last year’s runner-up SRH picked...
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 07:54 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Lucknow Super Giants’ players during a practice session ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday. PTI
Having lost their opening clash, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will be wary of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ultra-aggressive approach with the bat when the two teams face off in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Last year’s runner-up SRH picked up from where they had left off in the opening clash to nearly break the record of the highest total in the IPL, handing the Rajasthan Royals a crushing defeat by 44 runs.

The huge win also propelled SRH to the top of the points table for having the best net run rate and given their all-round firepower, the Pat Cummins-led side would want to maintain their dominance in the competition.

SRH went hammer and tongs against RR with their new recruit Ishan Kishan smacking a century and the other big guns firing as usual to make 286/6 in their last outing here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

Such batting approach could be terrifying for the opponents and SRH’s remarkable consistency makes them the most feared batting unit in the IPL circuit.

The addition of Kishan to the mix of SRH’s premier weapons in Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen is another masterstroke. To top it off, Nitish Kumar Reddy too struck his runs at more than 200 against Rajasthan Royals.

Kishan appeared to be a man on a mission as he struck his maiden century in the IPL after being let go by Mumbai Indians, smashing six sixes and 11 fours in his 47-ball 106 not out.

In such circumstances, LSG will be required to have clear bowling plans as the smallest of error is proving costly in the IPL, which has already witnessed a new record being made — 119 sixes have been struck in the first five matches.

On their part, LSG, who lost to Delhi Capitals by one wicket in a thrilling finish showed a similar approach with the bat but they were guilty of losing their way in the middle overs, which proved to be costly.

LSG lost six wickets and added only 76 runs in their last eight overs against Delhi Capitals and despite early wickets, they could not withstand the onslaught by the lower-order as Ashutosh Sharma’s 66 not out handed his side a win.

LSG’s new skipper Pant had a forgettable game of sorts in his first outing with the team, falling for a six-ball duck during their batting slide and he also missed a regulation stumping when DC needed six off the final over with one wicket in hand.

