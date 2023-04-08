 LSG’s Pandya trips SRH : The Tribune India

LSG’s Pandya trips SRH

Krunal takes three wickets before chipping in with the bat to get Lucknow back on track

LSG’s Pandya trips SRH

Lucknow Super Giants’ Krunal Pandya is greeted by teammates upon the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Mayank Agarwal. PTI



PTI

Lucknow, April 7

Krunal Pandya shone with an all-round show while his captain KL Rahul chipped in with the bat as Lucknow Super Giants notched a comprehensive five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here today.

Pandya first produced a superb spell of 3/18 with the ball to restrict SRH to a paltry 121/8 and then contributed 34 off 23 deliveries with the bat to help LSG chase down the target with 24 balls to spare in a low-scoring match.

He stitched a 55-run partnership with Rahul (35) for the third wicket to take the game away from the SRH’s reach. By the time, Pandya was out in the 13th over, LSG needed just 22 runs to win. The home side eventually reached 127/5 in 16 overs.

Rahul hit four fours during his 31-ball knock, while Pandya’s innings was studded with four boundaries and one six.

Rahul and Romario Shepherd (0) were taken out by Adil Rashid (2/23) off successive deliveries in the 15th over but that was just delaying the inevitable.

Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 13 runs in the first over of the LSG’s chase, giving away five wides and Rahul hitting a four.

Rahul found the boundaries against Washington Sundar and Aiden Markram but lost his opening partner Kyle Mayers (13) in the fourth over bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi who came in as SRH’s Impact Player in place of Rahul Tripathi.

Bhuvneshwar made amends for his expensive first over, scalping Deepak Hooda (7) in the last ball of the Powerplay to reduce LSG to 45/2.

Rahul and Krunal denied SRH any success for 6.2 overs as LSG inched closer to the target.

LSG were always ahead of the asking rate and they needed just 40 runs from the last 10 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Brief scores: SRH: 121/8 in 20 overs (Tripathi 35, Anmolpreet 31; Pandya 3/18); LSG: 127/5 in 16 overs (Rahul 35, Pandya 34; Rashid 2/23). — PTI

Special holiday package: Rohit welcomes Dhoni at Wankhede

CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja bowls at nets. PTI

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma will like to get his act together both as a batter as well as skipper when his star-studded Mumbai Indians take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL tomorrow.

Back from a break following their crushing loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season-opener, Mumbai will certainly be under pressure to deliver in front of a passionate home crowd here at the Wankhede Stadium.

In their last game, Mumbai were blown away by Bangalore in a one-sided game, with Virat Kohli taking the Mumbai attack to the cleaners.

But to their advantage, the inexperience of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Tushar Deshpande, both warned by skipper Dhoni for bowling wides and no-balls, can be targeted as the young duo might find the batting-friendly track challenging.

How well spinners Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner bowl will also decide Chennai’s fate against the five-time champions. The focus will also be on Sharma who hasn’t exactly set the stage on fire for a few seasons and a big knock has eluded him for some time now.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

2
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

3
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

5
Punjab

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

7
Sports

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

8
Nation

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

9
Nation

15-year-old girl swallows mobile, doctors take out successfully after operation in Gwalior

10
World

Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly

Don't Miss

View All
Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Top News

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister

US Judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

US Judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate

Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore

Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore

He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...


Cities

View All

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

Cabinet Minister Dhaliwal takes stock of damaged crop in Ajnala

IMA organises walkathon to mark World Health Day

8 under-construction illegal buildings sealed

ASI booked for ‘concocted’ robbery

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Mohali sees 1st Covid fatality in 7 months

Mohali sees 1st Covid fatality in 7 months

67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal

Swept but not lifted, horticulture waste dots roads

MBBS course cleared for PGI at Sarangpur

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised

Over 150 folk dances showcased at cultural event

Over 150 folk dances showcased at cultural event

Wheat Crop Damage: Seek compensation from Centre, Sukhbir Singh Badal urges Punjab CM

Poor participation in trials for Punjab Institute of Sports in Jalandhar

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges