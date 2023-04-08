LSG’s Pandya trips SRH

PTI

Lucknow, April 7

Krunal Pandya shone with an all-round show while his captain KL Rahul chipped in with the bat as Lucknow Super Giants notched a comprehensive five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here today.

Pandya first produced a superb spell of 3/18 with the ball to restrict SRH to a paltry 121/8 and then contributed 34 off 23 deliveries with the bat to help LSG chase down the target with 24 balls to spare in a low-scoring match.

He stitched a 55-run partnership with Rahul (35) for the third wicket to take the game away from the SRH’s reach. By the time, Pandya was out in the 13th over, LSG needed just 22 runs to win. The home side eventually reached 127/5 in 16 overs.

Rahul hit four fours during his 31-ball knock, while Pandya’s innings was studded with four boundaries and one six.

Rahul and Romario Shepherd (0) were taken out by Adil Rashid (2/23) off successive deliveries in the 15th over but that was just delaying the inevitable.

Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 13 runs in the first over of the LSG’s chase, giving away five wides and Rahul hitting a four.

Rahul found the boundaries against Washington Sundar and Aiden Markram but lost his opening partner Kyle Mayers (13) in the fourth over bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi who came in as SRH’s Impact Player in place of Rahul Tripathi.

Bhuvneshwar made amends for his expensive first over, scalping Deepak Hooda (7) in the last ball of the Powerplay to reduce LSG to 45/2.

Rahul and Krunal denied SRH any success for 6.2 overs as LSG inched closer to the target.

LSG were always ahead of the asking rate and they needed just 40 runs from the last 10 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Brief scores: SRH: 121/8 in 20 overs (Tripathi 35, Anmolpreet 31; Pandya 3/18); LSG: 127/5 in 16 overs (Rahul 35, Pandya 34; Rashid 2/23). — PTI

Special holiday package: Rohit welcomes Dhoni at Wankhede

CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja bowls at nets. PTI

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma will like to get his act together both as a batter as well as skipper when his star-studded Mumbai Indians take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL tomorrow.

Back from a break following their crushing loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season-opener, Mumbai will certainly be under pressure to deliver in front of a passionate home crowd here at the Wankhede Stadium.

In their last game, Mumbai were blown away by Bangalore in a one-sided game, with Virat Kohli taking the Mumbai attack to the cleaners.

But to their advantage, the inexperience of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Tushar Deshpande, both warned by skipper Dhoni for bowling wides and no-balls, can be targeted as the young duo might find the batting-friendly track challenging.

How well spinners Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner bowl will also decide Chennai’s fate against the five-time champions. The focus will also be on Sharma who hasn’t exactly set the stage on fire for a few seasons and a big knock has eluded him for some time now.