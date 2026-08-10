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Home / Sports / Lucas Digne completes permanent move to PSG, confirms Aston Villa

Lucas Digne completes permanent move to PSG, confirms Aston Villa

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ANI
Updated At : 09:03 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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London [UK], August 10 (ANI): Aston Villa has confirmed that defender Lucas Digne has completed a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

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Digne joined Aston Villa in January 2022 from Everton and went on to make 182 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing 24 assists during his spell at Villa Park.

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The French defender was part of the Aston Villa squad that lifted the UEFA Europa League title last season. He later represented France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the team reached the semi-finals.

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Confirming the transfer, Aston Villa described Digne as a highly regarded professional who earned the respect of players and staff during his time at the club.

"A consummate professional, who was highly regarded by his fellow players and staff alike, Lucas leaves Aston Villa with the very best wishes of everyone at the football club," the club said in a statement.

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Digne began his professional career in France and has also played for clubs including Barcelona and Everton before joining Aston Villa in 2022.

In May, PSG became only the second club to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League (UCL) title after defeating Arsenal 4-3 in a thrilling penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time in the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The French champions held their nerve from the spot after Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães smashed the decisive penalty over the crossbar, handing PSG a historic back-to-back Champions League triumph.

For Arsenal, who ended a 22-year wait to reclaim the Premier League title this season, the search for a maiden European crown continues.

With the triumph, PSG joined 15-time champions Real Madrid as the only clubs to retain the Champions League title since the competition was rebranded in 1992.

Madrid achieved the feat by winning three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018. The final also marked the first Champions League title match to be decided by a penalty shootout since Real Madrid's victory over Atletico Madrid in 2016. Overall, PSG became the 10th club in European Cup history, dating back to 1955, to win consecutive continental titles. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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