Lucknow gets unique art landmark as UP Warriorz celebrate women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): On Saturday, UP Warriorz, who are one of the founding franchises of the Women's Premier League (WPL), completed the painting of a mural in Lucknow in the Kisan Bhavan. Painted on a wall that covers an area of 5,500 square feet, the mural was completed in six days. The UP Warriorz players chipped in with their artistic skills during the unveiling of this art piece created by artists from the Hope St+art Foundation.

Present at the unveiling of the unique mural were the UP Warriorz players Chinelle Henry, Kranti Goud, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Tahila McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar and Tanuja Lele (Strength and conditioning coach). The mural which is a tribute to women of Lucknow and their stories of breaking barriers in Uttar Pradesh and India, is also a source of encouragement and education for the coming generations, as they dare to dream big, a release said.

Cricket has always been a game of boundaries--lines drawn to contain, to define. But for the women who step onto the pitch, those lines have never been limits. Every run they take, every shot they play, is a step beyond the rewriting of what is possible. This mural stands as a tribute to that spirit: the relentless pursuit of space, recognition, and victory in a world that once refused them all.

The artist draws inspiration from Lucknow's spirit of transformation -- a city where heritage fuels progress, and movement is not just physical but symbolic. Just as cricket has shaped the lives of women who dared to dream, this city too has been shaped by those who refused to be confined by tradition. This mural is a tribute to them and for the girls who pick up a bat for the first time. For the women who have played without stadiums chanting their names. For the ones who have battled prejudice, broken glass ceilings and shattered records and expectations alike.

The UP Warriorz have consistently worked towards encouraging and facilitating means for more opportunities for women in UP, as outlined in their campaign "Papa ki Warriorz" which is an ode to all the fathers supporting their daughters' journey in pursuing their dreams and breaks gender stereotypes in our day-to-day colloquial references. With the campaign and the mural UP Warriorz are smashing the stereotypes that look down upon women, especially pursuing dreams in the field of sports. Women have for long faced the odds, whether it be emotional, societal or physical.

However, through crisp storytelling, the mural and their campaigns aim to drive home the fact that these challenges have made women stronger and empowered. For these girls, challenges only make the drive to succeed stronger. While women in sports were scorned at till a few years ago, WPL and UP Warriorz have helped turn the tables.

In Lucknow, a city that breathes history in every nook and corner, the UP Warriorz led by captain Deepti Sharma, are also rewriting the records as they get set to play at home for the first time ever in their history, in the WPL. The UP Warriorz is also India's only sports team to be a Generational Equality Ally by UN Women.

The UP Warriorz will play at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, and will first face Gujarat Giants on March 3. After that, the UP Warriorz, who are coached by Jon Lewis, take on the Mumbai Indians and the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 6 and 8, respectively. The Warriorz are aiming to make the playoffs of the WPL for the second time.

Speaking on the occasion, Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports, said, "At UP Warriorz, we believe in the power of representation and storytelling to drive real change. This mural is more than just art--it's a statement of resilience, ambition, and the unwavering spirit of women who push past boundaries every day. We hope it stands as a lasting symbol of encouragement for young girls and a reminder that their dreams are valid, achievable, and worth fighting for," as quoted from a release by UP Warriorz.

UP Warriorz WPL 2025 squad: Deepti Sharma (C), Uma Chetry (WK), Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khamnar, Kiran Navgire, Dinesh Vrinda, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana. (ANI)

