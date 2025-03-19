"Lucky to have three captains playing with me": Hardik Pandya on leadership support at Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has expressed his gratitude for having seasoned leaders by his side as he takes charge of the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions in the upcoming season after a terrible season last year.

Pandya, who returned to Mumbai Indians last year after leading Gujarat Titans for two seasons, acknowledged the wealth of experience within the squad and the guidance available to him.

"I am lucky that I have three captains who are playing with me. It adds more and more experience for me. I know that there are three different minds who have led India in different formats and with so many years of experience. They can put an arm around my shoulder and always be there for help," Pandya said in a press conference.

Advertisement

Pandya was likely referring to Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav--all of whom have captained India at various levels. Rohit Sharma has been a key leader for India in all formats and captained Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, while Jasprit Bumrah have led the national team in T20Is and Test matches. Suryakumar Yadav is the current T20I captain for India.

With such an experienced core, Pandya will have strong support as he looks to guide Mumbai Indians in the new IPL season.

Advertisement

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai Indians side in the franchise's opening clash of the IPL 2025 campaign against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya.

Hardik received a one-match ban after the team's last encounter in IPL 2024 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for maintaining a slow over-rate. This was the third time in the league that the 31-year-old player had been penalised with a one-match ban and a fine of Rs. 30 lakh.

Speaking at the press conference in Mumbai, the T20 World Cup winner said that he knew that the last over bowled was delayed by almost two minutes. He went on to say that bowling overs at times is not his hands.

"That is out of my control. Last year what occurred is part of the sport. We bowled the last over one-and-a-half or two minutes late. At that point, I didn't know the consequences," the Gujarat-born cricketer said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Further, the Champions Trophy winner said that in his absence, right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav is the "ideal choice" to lead the team.

"It is unfortunate, but the rules say it. I will have to go with the process. Next season, if they continue or not continue [with this rule], I think that is on the higher authorities. They can definitely see what best can be done. Surya, obviously, leads India [in T20Is] as well. When I'm not there, he is the ideal choice in this format," the all-rounder added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)