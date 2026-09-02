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Home / Sports / Ludhiana Lions secure 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026

Ludhiana Lions secure 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 06:47 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 2 (ANI): Ludhiana Lions registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Mohali Kings after chasing down a target of 102 in just 8.3 overs in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, according to a press release.

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The Lions produced an excellent bowling performance to bowl Mohali Kings out for just 101 runs. Mohali struggled from the beginning and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 43/6, leaving the lower order with a tough task of taking the team to a competitive total.

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Sohraab Dhaliwal tried to hold the innings together and played a patient knock of 33 off 31 balls. However, he did not get enough support from the other end as the Kings were eventually bowled out.

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Sahil Bhaskar was the standout bowler for Ludhiana, finishing with impressive figures of 3/14 in three overs. Krish Bhagat and Lovedeep Kharod also chipped in with two wickets each as the Lions kept the pressure on the Kings throughout the innings.

Chasing 102, Ludhiana got off to a flying start. Openers Karteek Sharma and Abhijeet Garg attacked the Mohali bowlers from the beginning and added 54 runs for the first wicket in just 3.5 overs.

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Karteek was particularly aggressive, smashing 42 off only 15 balls before he was dismissed. His quick innings gave the Lions a strong platform and brought the required run rate well under control.

Ludhiana lost two more wickets in quick succession, giving Mohali a brief chance to fight back. However, Salil Arora and Arjun Rajput stayed calm and finished the chase without further damage.

The pair added an unbeaten 31-run partnership, with Arora leading the way with a quickfire 35 not out off 12 balls. His aggressive knock ensured there was no late drama as the Lions reached 102/3 in just 8.3 overs.

The convincing victory was set up by Ludhiana's bowlers, while their top-order batting and a quick finish from Salil Arora completed a dominant performance for the Lions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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