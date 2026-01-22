London [UK], January 22 (ANI): Luke Wright is set to step down from his position as England Men's Selector following the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Wright, who was appointed in November 2022, has informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) of his decision after just over three years in the role, as per the ECB website.

Wright said, "It has been a true honour and privilege to serve as an England Men's Selector over the past three years. I have fully immersed myself in the role and am incredibly proud of the players we have brought through.

"The role demands significant travel and time away from home, and with a young family, the time feels right to pass the baton on to the next person. I now look forward with real interest and enthusiasm to whatever cricketing roles the future may hold. I would like to say a big thank you to my colleagues at the ECB, the players and coaches I've worked alongside and especially Rob Key, who trusted me with such a responsibility, "he added.

England are currently on their tour of Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is ahead of next month's T20 World Cup. The two-time winners, slotted in Group C, will kickstart their campaign against Nepal on February 8.

ECB Men's Managing Director, Rob Key, said: "I have absolutely loved working with Luke. His contribution to English cricket has been exceptional, and I trust his judgement as much as anyone. He has added so much more to this role than just being a selector."

"I'm very sad to see him go, and I wish him and his family all the best for the future. I have no doubt that at some stage down the road he will enhance English cricket once again," Key concluded. (ANI)

