Lukewarm response

Ahmedabad: The opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here saw the presence of barely 10,000 people at the start. By the time, the sun stopped beating down hard, it increased to around 17,000. The number of spectators increased to about 47,000, which is apparently the biggest turnout for an opening World Cup match. The capacity at this stadium is a world record 1.32 lakh.
