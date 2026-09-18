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Home / Sports / Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODI series with right hamstring injury, Mokoena named replacement

Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODI series with right hamstring injury, Mokoena named replacement

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ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): South Africa's Right-arm quick Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia due to a right hamstring injury.

South Africa and Australia are set to face each other in a three-match ODI series, with the opening game scheduled for September 24 in Durban. The second ODI will be played on September 27 in Johannesburg, followed by the series finale on September 30 in Potchefstroom, as per the ICC website.

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The South African pacer experienced discomfort during a domestic first-class game. He underwent scans, following which it was understood he will undergo a period of rehabilitation. The injury forces another change to the South Africa squad, after Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman were previously ruled out with injuries.

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Last week, Ngidi bowled eight overs in the Dolphins’ first innings and 8.3 in the second, fewer than fellow frontline pacers Marco Jansen and Beyers Swanepoel, who bowled 26 and 20.3 overs, respectively.

His availability for the subsequent ICC World Test Championship series against Australia will be assessed closer to the start of the series, which begins on 9 October.

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In place of Ngidi, South Africa have named young pacer Nqobani Mokoena as his replacement. Mokoena made his ODI debut in the recent series against Namibia, featuring in two matches and claiming one wicket.

Mokoena was representing the Dolphins in their first-class clash against Western Province, where he bowled 19 overs on the opening day and returned figures of 1/78. He has since been withdrawn from the match to join the South African squad.

South Africa updated squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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