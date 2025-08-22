Mackay [Australia], August 22 (ANI): Seamer Lungi Ngidi's five-wicket haul against Australia helped South Africa clinch the three-match ODI series with an 84-run win in the second ODI on Friday in Mackay.

Advertisement

This is South Africa's fifth consecutive bilateral ODI series win against Australia.

After opting to bat, South Africa saw two early wickets as Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton both fell in the powerplay. Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs had led a recovery from the middle-order after two early strikes from Xavier Bartlett.

Advertisement

Breetzke's innings helped steady the Proteas. Breetzke stitched together handy partnerships with both Tony de Zorzi. He fell short by twelve runs to miss his second century in ODIs. Breetzke miscued a big hit off Nathan Ellis to be caught for 88. Another short ball got the better of Dewald Brevis in Ellis's next over, leaving South Africa in trouble again.

Breetzke's eight boundaries and two sixes in his innings were essential in leading the Proteas to a respectable 277 in 49.1 overs. Stubbs also played a vital role for the Proteas as he slammed 74 runs off 87 balls.

Advertisement

Australia's Adam Zampa (3/63) and Nathan Ellis (2/46) made sure that South Africa wasn't able to surpass 300.

While chasing, in the third over, opener Travis Head mistimed a loft off Nandre Burger, followed by Marnus Labuschagne falling to Ngidi, for 1 for the second time in a row. Before being caught by a mistimed pull, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh had scored 18 runs, including four boundaries, despite having dropped a catch.

Josh Inglis and Cameron Green had a 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket to stabilise the ship before Green was out for 35 after hitting a return catch back to Senuran Muthusamy; Inglis was the sole survivor as the innings quickly fell apart after that. As Australia were bowled out for 193, Ngidi ended the lower order with the important wickets of Hardie and Inglis in back-to-back overs.

Ngidi was named player of the match for his brilliance with the ball.

Brief Scores: South Africa 277 (Matthew Breetzke 88, Tristan Stubbs 74; Adam Zampa 3/63). Vs Australia 193 (Josh Inglis 87, Cameron Green 35; Lungi Ngidi 5/42). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)