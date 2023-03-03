Lyon takes pride in stifling batters

PTI

Indore, March 2

In search of wickets, most spinners don’t mind getting hit for an odd boundary or two but veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is happier when the batters are defending him for long periods of time.

Arguably the best off-spinner to have played for Australia, Lyon outfoxed the Indian batters with his guile on way to a potentially match-winning 8/64 today.

The 35-year-old, who is playing his 118th Test and has taken 479 wickets, spoke about his mindset while bowling. “It doesn’t matter what wicket I’m playing on. If I can get somebody to defend, I’m pretty happy,” Lyon said.

“That’s the nuts and bolts of my secret, to try and get guys defending me for long periods. That means I’m putting the balls in the right areas. Saying that, I don’t mind if guys try and hit me. I have been hit for the most number of sixes in Test history so I’m not afraid to be hit for a six,” he added.

Lyon took all his wickets from around the wicket. “I know a lot of people see it as a negative (tactic). I see it as a total opposite. I think it’s very attacking. Times have changed when you were able to bowl over the stumps and still get guys in line. When you bowl that line, the good batters get outside the line straightaway. But when you come around the wicket with big spin, it brings in all modes of dismissal,” he said.

On today’s effort, Lyon sounded pleased but said he wouldn’t have done much different in Nagpur when he took only one wicket before taking seven in New Delhi. “To be honest, I was pretty happy with the way I bowled in Nagpur. I understand the quality of cricketers we are coming up against. I know the challenges against these guys, but I was pretty happy with the way I bowled in Nagpur. Nothing has changed for me. It’s about trusting my stock ball and doing the basics right,” he said.

Pujara unbelievable

Lyon praised Pujara, who scored 59 off 142 balls in difficult conditions. “He’s an unbelievable cricketer. I’ve got a lot of respect for the way he goes about it. Nothing fazes him, whether it’s bouncing at the Gabba (in Brisbane) or spinning in Indore. He seems to find a way and a method,” he said. “He doesn’t have reverse sweeps and shots like that, but one thing he does have is an unbelievable defence. In my eyes, Test cricket is built around defence.” — PTI

Anything can happen on this wicket: Umesh on defending 75

Australia need only 76 runs to complete a memorable Test win in India but the wicked nature of the pitch has kept the home team pacer Umesh Yadav hopeful going into Day 3. The pitch is offering plenty of turn, while uneven bounce has also made the batters’ job harder. “In cricket, anything can happen,” Yadav said. “We will try our best and bowl tight lines. It is not an easy wicket, whether it is our batters or theirs. It is not easy to step out and hit. The ball is keeping low as well, so you can’t be sure about stepping out. The runs are less but we will stick to tight lines and push as much as we can,” added Yadav, who took three wickets today. “My plan on this surface was to bowl straight. As a fast bowler, I have to hit the deck hard and bowl in the right areas. There was seam movement that is why I tried the scrambled seam. If it was not swinging, it was seaming. Whatever length I bowled there was seam movement and skidding after pitching.”