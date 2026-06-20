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Home / Sports / Macau Open 2026: Ashmita Chaliha loses in semis, India's challenge ends

Macau Open 2026: Ashmita Chaliha loses in semis, India's challenge ends

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Macau [China], June 20 (ANI): Ashmita Chaliha's challenge at the Macau Open BWF World Tour Super 300 came to an end at the semi-final stage after the left-handed Indian went down against Korea's Park Ga Eun here on Saturday.

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Ashmita went down 21-17, 21-9 in 38 minutes, and with her loss, India's challenge in the competition also came to an end, as per a press note from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

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The Indian left-hander began strongly in the opening game against Park and even held a 15-11 lead before the Korean won 10 of the next 11 points to seal the game.

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Ashmita struggled with her rhythm in the second game, and Park wrapped up the match in straight games.

Earlier, Ashmita had defeated Kim 21-16, 21-18 in just 37 minutes to set up a last-four clash against another Korean Park Ga Eun, who received a walkover in the quarterfinals from second seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.

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The opening game between Ashmita and Kim was a neck-and-neck affair till 14-14. The Indian then clinched four straight points to open up a sizeable lead and then maintained the advantage.

The second game saw Kim taking the initiative and leading Ashmita 11-5 at the mid-game interval. But the left-handed Indian kept the pressure on her opponent and won five consecutive points from 16-18 to clinch the match.

However, eighth seed Anmol Kharb's challenge came to an end at the last eight stage as she went down 14-21, 21-15, 21-13 against fourth seed Han Qian Xi of China. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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