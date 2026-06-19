Macau Open 2026: Ashmita Chaliha registers comfortable win to reach semis

Macau [China], June 19 (ANI): Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha continued her strong run in the Macau Open Badminton World Tour (BWF) World Tour Super 300 with a convincing win over Korea's Kim Min Sun to reach the women's singles semi-final here on Friday.

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Ashmita defeated Kim 21-16, 21-18 in just 37 minutes to set up a last-four clash against another Korean Park Ga Eun, who received a walkover in the quarterfinals from second seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

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The opening game between Ashmita and Kim was a neck-and-neck affair till 14-14. The Indian then clinched four straight points to open up a sizeable lead and then maintained the advantage.

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The second game saw Kim taking the initiative and led Ashmita 11-5 at the mid-game interval. But the left-handed Indian kept the pressure on her opponent and won five consecutive points from 16-18 to clinch the match.

However, eighth seed Anmol Kharb's challenge came to an end at the last eight stage as she went down 14-21, 21-15, 21-13 against fourth seed Han Qian Xi of China. (ANI)

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