New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): In a major shake-up ahead of India's upcoming Australia tour, Shubman Gill has been named the new ODI captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer will serve as his deputy for the three-match ODI series.

The Indian squad also sees the return of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODIs and Yashasvi Jaiswal makes a comeback.

In the T20I format, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side, with Gill taking the vice-captaincy. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been included in the T20I squad, while the injured Hardik Pandya will miss out.

Former Indian cricketer, coach & selector Madan Lal, speaking on a special episode of Cricket Predicta, shared his thoughts with cricket scholar Sunil Yash Kalra:

"This is an excellent decision by the selectors. Making Gill captain is a forward-looking move. He will be prepared for the World Cup. Now it will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma performs under Gill's leadership," Lal said as quoted by a press release.

The 1983 WC winner also said, "Shubman Gill is an excellent leader and has proven himself in Test cricket. He came very close to breaking Don Bradman's record (during the Test tour of England for most runs in a series). He is the future, and the selectors have made that clear. We must give him time to mature as a captain, especially as we aim for ODI glory in 2027. This series will provide him with the necessary exposure."

Former England cricketer David Gower, in an interview with Cricket Predicta, shared his perspective on India's long-term World Cup plans.

"I do not see Virat and Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup... Pant, yes, despite being injury-prone. The team will rely on young leaders like Gill to shape the future. This is a perfect opportunity for him to step up and guide India to success," he said.

The move marks a clear shift in India's leadership strategy, with Rohit Sharma stepping away from all leadership roles. According to reports, future selections for Rohit and Virat will be entirely merit-based. While questions remain about Rohit's future in the ODI setup and implications for the 2027 World Cup, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has not made any concrete announcements yet.

This announcement sets the stage for a new era in Indian cricket, with young leadership stepping up as the team prepares for crucial series and long-term World Cup ambitions. (ANI)

