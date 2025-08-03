DT
Home / Sports / Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jharkhand secure wins on 7th day of 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 3 (ANI): On day seven of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Jharkhand, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey registered victories in Division 'A' at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

The day marked the conclusion of the Division 'A' pool stage, setting the stage for the quarter-finals. Hockey Association of Odisha will face Hockey Punjab, Hockey Jharkhand will go up against Hockey Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey are set to meet Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, while Hockey Haryana will take on Hockey Madhya Pradesh, according to a press release from Hockey India.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Delhi 9-0. Karan Gautam (8', 14', 32', 35', 38') was exceptional with five goals. Meezan Ur Rehman (18'), Aashir Aadil Khan (25'), Ansh Bahrutra (27'), and Ayan Sher Khan (47') also found the net in a dominant performance.

In another fixture, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 3-2. Rehan Shafi Khan (7') and Ethan Albano D'souza (8') gave Maharashtra a two-goal lead in the first quarter. However, Chandigarh mounted a late comeback through goals from Amit Singh (45'), Captain Sahill Duhan (51'), and Parambir Singh (55') to seal the win.

Hockey Jharkhand registered a comprehensive 8-0 victory over Hockey Karnataka. Amit Kongari (18', 46', 51') and Kiro Sabian (24', 36') led the scoring for Jharkhand, while Anish Dungdung (13'), Subodh Topno (53'), and Gagna Topno (58') also contributed.

In the final clash of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey claimed a 4-1 win over the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Braces from Arjun (2', 60') and Ankit Sharma (51', 59') led the way for the Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Prasanna (37') was the lone scorer for the home team.

In a late evening encounter yesterday, Hockey Haryana defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 3-2. Captain Ankur Roy (30') gave Haryana the lead, followed by goals from Monu (45') and Gurman Singh (52'). Dhiraj Pal (24') and Arjun (32') were on target for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played on 5 August. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

