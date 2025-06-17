Madhya Pradesh League: Rishabh Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav guide Gwalior Cheetahs to first win of season

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Gwalior Cheetahs registered their first victory of the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 with a 15-run win over Jabalpur Royal Lions in Match 9, played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium on Monday.

Advertisement

Opting to bat first, Gwalior Cheetahs captain Parth Sahani saw his team lose early wickets, reducing them to 47/3 and later 80/4. However, Rishabh Chouhan stepped up with a sensational unbeaten knock of 93 runs off 47 balls, which included six fours and six sixes. His innings lifted Gwalior Cheetahs to a strong total of 191/5 in 20 overs.

In response, Jabalpur Royal Lions were well placed in their chase, thanks to a solid third-wicket stand between Siddharth Patidar (44 off 33 balls) and Abhishek Bhandari (53 off 35 balls), adding 79 runs. However, once Siddharth was dismissed, Jabalpur Royal Lions suffered a collapse, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Advertisement

Mangesh Yadav turned the game in Gwalior Cheetahs' favour with a match-winning spell of 4/23, including a pivotal 19th over that helped seal the contest. Jabalpur Royal Lions were eventually restricted to 176/7, falling short by 15 runs.

This win puts Gwalior Cheetahs on the board in the league standings, while Jabalpur Royal Lions, after a washed-out opener and two successive losses, are still looking for their first win of the season.

Advertisement

Speaking after the match, Gwalior Cheetahs captain Parth Sahani said, "The morale was already good, and now it's even better because the first win is always important. That win brings momentum, and it was essential to get on the points table early since we only have six league games. Every match has to be treated like a do-or-die game."

On the key turning points, he added, "The turning point was definitely Rishabh's innings. After that, Vishnu's bowling and fielding were outstanding, and then Mangesh's 19th over, which is always crucial in T20s, was important. These phases helped us stay in the match and get over the line."

Looking ahead, he emphasised calmness and discipline.

"We'll carry the momentum by sticking to the basics. There's no need to panic, just keep playing with a calm and composed mindset," Sahani said.

He also shared what Rajat Patidar had told the team after their earlier defeats:

"Rajat Bhai was positive after our early losses. He said our batting is good, we just need to express ourselves freely on the field," he said.

With this performance, Gwalior Cheetahs will aim to build consistency, while Jabalpur Royal Lions will look to bounce back in their remaining games. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)