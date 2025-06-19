Madhya Pradesh League: Saransh Jain leads from the front to guide Jabalpur Royal Lions to their first win of season

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Jabalpur Royal Lions opened their account in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 with a convincing five-wicket win over Chambal Ghariyals in match 13 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

Skipper Saransh Jain led from the front with a fine all-round performance, supported by a resilient team effort that helped the Lions break their winless run.

After being asked to bat first, Chambal Ghariyals were rocked early, losing both openers in quick succession. Amidst the top-order collapse, captain Shubham Sharma showcased grit and composure. He struck a valiant 68 off 47 deliveries, anchoring the innings even as wickets fell at the other end.

Shubham found support in Aman Bhadoriya, and the duo stitched together a crucial 78-run stand, helping the Ghariyals post a competitive total of 167/9. Aman remained unbeaten on 32 off 21, providing the late boost.

Jabalpur's bowling was clinical, with captain Saransh Jain picking up 3 wickets, while Rahul Batham and Tanishq Yadav chipped in with two each.

In reply, Jabalpur Royal Lions found themselves in early trouble at 30/3, but Abhishek Bhandari's 36 (25) and a gritty 32 (33) from Saransh helped steady the innings.

The finishing touches were delivered in style by Ritik Tada, who blazed an unbeaten 44 off just 19 balls, and Rahul Batham, who chipped in with 27 off 17*, as the Lions chased down the target with an over to spare.

This marks the first win of the season for Jabalpur Royal Lions, while Chambal Ghariyals suffered their second consecutive loss. (ANI)

