Madhya Pradesh League set for bigger second season, says Mahanaaryaman Scindia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is gearing up for its second season with significant expansions, Vice President of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) Mahanaaryaman Scindia confirmed. The son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mahanaaryaman, highlighted that the upcoming season will feature more teams, new policies, and a stronger focus on player development.

While speaking to ANI, Mahanaaryaman said, "This year will be our second season."

"Many new policies and teams are coming up this time. Last year we had five teams, but this year we will have seven teams. Two new teams, one each from Bundelkhand and Chambal, have joined us. We will also have three women's teams this time," he added.

Mahanaaryaman emphasised that the league's primary aim is to provide a strong platform for players to push for national recognition.

"I want this platform to be useful for our players so that they get to play national cricket," he said.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on May 27 in Indore. Mahanaaryaman also confirmed that next year's edition will be organised in Gwalior.

The league will feature several big names as icon players, boosting its profile further. Arshad Khan and Kulwant Khejroliya, both associated with Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and Avesh Khan, representing Lucknow Super Giants, will be involved. Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who featured for Punjab Kings last season, and fast bowler Kuldeep Sen.

Additionally, Kumar Kartikeya from Rajasthan Royals, Madhav Tiwari of Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Rajat Patidar, and Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer will lend their experience and star power to the MPL. (ANI)

