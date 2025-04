Madhya Pradesh, Punjab set up title clash in hockey nationals

Madhya Pradesh and Punjab won their semi-final matches against Manipur and Uttar Pradesh respectively, to set up a title clash in the National Hockey Championship here on Sunday.

In the first semi-final, Madhya Pradesh defeated Manipur with a 5-3 win to seal their spot in the final. Captain Yousuf Affan (5’, 34’) and Ali Ahmad (7’, 15’) scored a brace each for Madhya Pradesh, while Mohammad Zaid Khan (49’) also contributed with a goal.

Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (47’), skipper Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (50’), and Laishram Dipu Singh (53’) scored for Manipur.

In the other semi-final, Punjab emerged victorious over Uttar Pradesh with a scoreline of 4-3 in a closely contested game. Jasjit Singh Kular (14’, 40’) registered a brace for Punjab, while Harjeet Singh (22’) and Jugraj Singh (45’) struck one goal each.

For Uttar Pradesh, Sharda Nand Tiwari (41’, 43’) added two goals to his tally and Pawan Rajbhar also recorded a goal to his name.