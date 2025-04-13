DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Madhya Pradesh, Punjab set up title clash in hockey nationals

Madhya Pradesh, Punjab set up title clash in hockey nationals

Punjab emerges victorious over Uttar Pradesh with a scoreline of 4-3
article_Author
PTI
Jhansi, Updated At : 08:31 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh and Punjab won their semi-final matches against Manipur and Uttar Pradesh respectively, to set up a title clash in the National Hockey Championship here on Sunday.

In the first semi-final, Madhya Pradesh defeated Manipur with a 5-3 win to seal their spot in the final. Captain Yousuf Affan (5’, 34’) and Ali Ahmad (7’, 15’) scored a brace each for Madhya Pradesh, while Mohammad Zaid Khan (49’) also contributed with a goal.

Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (47’), skipper Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (50’), and Laishram Dipu Singh (53’) scored for Manipur.

Advertisement

In the other semi-final, Punjab emerged victorious over Uttar Pradesh with a scoreline of 4-3 in a closely contested game. Jasjit Singh Kular (14’, 40’) registered a brace for Punjab, while Harjeet Singh (22’) and Jugraj Singh (45’) struck one goal each.

For Uttar Pradesh, Sharda Nand Tiwari (41’, 43’) added two goals to his tally and Pawan Rajbhar also recorded a goal to his name.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper