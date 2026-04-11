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Home / Sports / Madhya Pradesh to face Uttar Pradesh in 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship Finals

Madhya Pradesh to face Uttar Pradesh in 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship Finals

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ANI
Updated At : 01:35 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Rajgir (Bihar) [India], April 11 (ANI): The 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar has reached its climax setting the stage for an exciting day of finals in Division A. Hockey Madhya Pradesh will take on Hockey Jharkhand in the Women's Final, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh will also feature in the Men's Final against Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

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The battle for third place in the Women's category will see Hockey Odisha face Uttar Pradesh Hockey. In the Men's third-place clash, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey will take on Hockey Punjab. The final day of fixtures will take place on 12 April at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, according to a press release from Hockey India.

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In the Men's Final, both teams enter the contest undefeated, following impressive victories in the semi-finals. Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 4-2, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey overcame last year's champions Hockey Punjab by a 6-2 margin. This year's Men's Final also marks a rematch of last year's third-place encounter, where Uttar Pradesh Hockey secured the win.

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Notably, the division's top two scorers represent Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Shahrukh Ali leads the charts with 14 goals, while Nitish Yadav has registered seven goals, all coming from penalty corners.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey's Dhiraj Pal is also among the leading scorers who will be in action, with five goals to his name.

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The Women's Final promises to be an exciting contest, with defending champions Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Madhya Pradesh emerging as the top-scoring teams in the division, with 19 and 18 goals respectively. Hockey Jharkhand defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-0 in their semi-final, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh edged past Hockey Odisha 2-1.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh boasts the division's leading scorer in Nousheen Naz, who has netted nine goals so far. Hockey Jharkhand's Sandeepa Kumari follows with five goals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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