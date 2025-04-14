Madrid, Bayern, Dortmund, Villa face do-or-die situations in UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals Leg 2

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): After a thrilling first leg filled with goals and some nerve-wracking fixtures, the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals now head into the decisive second leg, where Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Aston Villa face uphill battles to overturn unfavourable results against their respective oppositions.

In the first match of Wednesday, Barcelona head to the BVB Stadion Dortmund with a commanding 4-0 lead from the first leg. The pressure is surely on the shoulders of the German side to pull off a remarkable comeback at home. However, given the Catalan club's current form and their appetite for winning even under pressure, it appears to be a tall order for Dortmund.

Barcelona's attacking trio continues to dominate both in La Liga and the Champions League, and all eyes will be on their captain, Raphinha, who now leads the charts for both goals and assists in the ongoing season.

In the second fixture on Wednesday, Aston Villa will aim to capitalize on their home advantage against a confident PSG side, fresh off clinching the Ligue 1 title under manager Luis Enrique. After a 3-1 loss in the first leg, the English side faces a stiff challenge.

PSG, known for their swift counterattacks, will look to maintain a compact defensive structure while waiting for openings, as Villa are expected to attack relentlessly in search of a turnaround.

The quarter-final action will continue on Thursday as Inter Milan hosts Bayern Munich at San Siro. Inter Milan stormed into the second leg with a narrow lead, having executed a brilliant defensive performance in Munich.

Their disciplined 3-5-2 system, built around midfield control and a patient build-up, contrasts with Bayern's fast-paced and direct attacking approach. It will be up to Harry Kane and his teammates to break through Inter's resilient setup and keep their European hopes alive.

Finally, defending champions Real Madrid face an almost insurmountable challenge against Arsenal, trailing 3-0 from the first leg. While the odds are stacked against Madrid, Los Blancos have a history of producing dramatic comebacks in the competition, most notably in 2022 against Manchester City.

Real Madrid will look to draw on that spirit once again and rely on their big-match mentality to try and pull off another unforgettable night in Santiago Bernabeu in Champions League history. All the action will be live on the Sony Sports Network from Wednesday. (ANI)

