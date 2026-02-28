Madrid face City again as Champions League knockouts take shape

The Champions League knockout draw was held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon on Friday, with the top eight teams from the league phase seeded and rewarded with the advantage of playing the second leg at home.

The draw also mapped the route to the final in Budapest and threw up a familiar heavyweight contest as Real Madrid were paired with Manchester City in the Round of 16.

It will be the fifth successive season that Madrid and City meet in the knockout stages, underlining a rivalry that has shaped recent European campaigns. The Spanish giants have prevailed in three of the previous four meetings, though City did register a 2-1 victory over Madrid during the league phase earlier this season.

Title holders Paris Saint-Germain were drawn against Chelsea in another eye-catching tie, a repeat of last summer’s Club World Cup final. Barcelona will face Newcastle United after dismantling Qarabag in the playoff round, while league phase winners Arsenal were handed a challenging fixture against Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich are set to meet Atalanta, who impressed in the playoffs by eliminating Borussia Dortmund. Atlético Madrid will take on Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool were paired with Galatasaray, and Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, fresh from their stunning elimination of Inter Milan, will face Sporting Lisbon.

The bracket format has already outlined potential quarter-final matchups. The winner of PSG versus Chelsea will play either Galatasaray or Liverpool. Bayern Munich could face either Real Madrid or Manchester City. The winner of Barcelona against Newcastle will meet Atlético Madrid or Spurs, while Arsenal, if they overcome Leverkusen, will take on either Bodo/Glimt or Sporting.

The Round of 16 matches will be played on March 10 and 11, with the return legs scheduled for March 17 and 18. The quarter-finals are set for April 7 and 8 and April 14 and 15. The semi-finals will take place on April 28 and 29 and May 5 and 6, with the final scheduled for May 30 in Budapest.

With established rivalries, emerging challengers and a clearly defined path to the final, the Champions League now enters its decisive phase.