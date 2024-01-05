Madrid, Girona neck and neck at top of table

Madrid, January 4
Real Madrid and Girona extended their impressive runs to reach the halfway point of the La Liga season at the top of the standings.
Both teams won on Wednesday to reach 48 points after 19 games, with third-place Atletico Madrid 10 points back. Real Madrid was ahead of Girona on a tiebreaker. Barcelona can move within seven points of the leaders if they wins at Las Palmas.
Madrid edged Mallorca 1-0 at home with a late goal by Antonio Rudiger. Girona, the surprise team this season, defeated Atletico 4-3 with a winner by Ivan Martin in stoppage time. — AP
