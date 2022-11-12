Madrid keep Barca in sight

Madrid, November 11

Real Madrid got back to winning — and moved closer to Barcelona going into the World Cup break.

Madrid halted their two-match winless streak in the La Liga by defeating relegation-threatened Cadiz 2-1 on Thursday to cut Barcelona’s lead to two points going into the World Cup stoppage.

Eder Militao and Toni Kroos scored a goal in each half for Madrid.

“These are well-deserved three points to finish the first part of the season well,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Madrid were coming off their first league loss of the season — a 3-2 defeat at Rayo Vallecano on Monday. — AP