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Home / Sports / Madrid turns red and yellow as Spain celebrates historic FIFA World Cup triumph

Madrid turns red and yellow as Spain celebrates historic FIFA World Cup triumph

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ANI
Updated At : 11:23 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Madrid [Spain], July 20 (ANI): Thousands of Spanish soccer fans packed the streets of Madrid and its surroundings to celebrate Spain's historic victory in the 2026 World Cup Final.

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Thousands of La Roja supporters flooded the heart of Madrid, dressed in Spain's iconic red jerseys, with faces painted in the national colours and giant flags waving proudly as they celebrated the country's long-awaited second FIFA World Cup star.

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The streets of Madrid were transformed into a vibrant sea of red and yellow as thousands of jubilant fans sang, chanted and cheered through the night, celebrating Spain's long-awaited second FIFA World Cup triumph.

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https://x.com/SEFutbol/status/2079253347853271501?s=20

To commemorate their historic triumph, Spain announced a public victory celebration titled "Reverse of the World", being held on July 20 at the Cibeles Communications Palace in Madrid.

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It will be free entry for supporters on a first-come, first-served basis until the venue reaches full capacity.

Spain clinched their second FIFA World Cup title after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium, ending a 16-year wait for their second world crown since their historic triumph in 2010.

Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as Spain's hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area following Pedro Porro's cross and Nico Williams' assist.

La Roja dominated the final from start to finish, controlling 68 per cent of possession and registering 20 shots, including 11 on target, while restricting Argentina to just four attempts. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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