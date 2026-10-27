Madushanka’s 5-wicket haul helps Sri Lanka beat hosts by 8 wickets to enter Pakistan ODI tri-series final

Lahore [Pakistan], October 27 (ANI): Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka claimed a career-best 5/34 as Sri Lanka thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets in the Pakistan ODI tri-series here, bowling the hosts out for 110 before completing a comfortable chase to secure their place in the final against the same opponents.

The emphatic victory also ended Sri Lanka’s five-match losing streak against Pakistan and eliminated England from contention for the final, leaving their remaining league-stage fixture against Sri Lanka on Thursday a dead rubber, according to Cricinfo.

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Pakistan, batting first, struggled against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack and were dismissed in 25.3 overs for their second-lowest ODI total at home. Babar Azam top-scored with 29 off 33 balls, while only three other Pakistan batters managed to reach double figures.

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Madushanka led the demolition with his second five-wicket haul in ODIs, exploiting the bounce on offer to trouble Pakistan’s batters despite operating at speeds in the mid-130s.

He first dismissed opener Fakhar Zaman, who could only fend a rising delivery towards point. The left-arm quick returned in his second spell to remove Arafat Minhas with a short ball that took the shoulder of the bat and was caught by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

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Minhas and Hasan Nawaz had added 27 runs for the seventh wicket, Pakistan’s highest partnership of the innings, but the breakthrough left the hosts struggling at 91/8.

Madushanka subsequently dismissed Haris Rauf, caught at first slip by Kamindu Mendis, before completing his five-wicket haul by removing Shaheen Afridi, who top-edged a hook shot to fine leg.

Sahan Arachchige chipped in with two wickets, while Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga and Dunith Wellalage claimed one each as Sri Lanka wrapped up the Pakistan innings without allowing the lower order to recover.

In reply, Sri Lanka raced to the target in just 18.1 overs, finishing at 111/2 to seal the win with 31.5 overs to spare.

Kamindu Mendis anchored the chase with an unbeaten 62 off 60 deliveries, while Pavan Rathnayake remained not out on 23 off 26 balls to guide the visitors home.

Avishka Fernando fell to Shaheen Afridi after pulling a short delivery to midwicket, while Kusal Mendis was dismissed in an unusual fashion when the ball ricocheted off his bat and rolled back onto the stumps.

However, Pakistan failed to build pressure on a placid surface, with Kamindu and Rathnayake ensuring there were no further setbacks.

Pakistan will now have to regroup quickly ahead of the final, where they will face Sri Lanka again, while England’s hopes of reaching the title clash have ended following the result. (ANI)

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