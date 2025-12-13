Magic in the air as Lionel Messi reaches Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 13 (ANI): One of the biggest names in the footballing world, Lionel Messi, arrived in the City of Joy. Fans had been waiting for this moment for a long time, with thousands gathering for a glimpse of the Argentine icon. However, Messi had to be escorted through an alternate route due to the overwhelming crowd.

This is the first time since 2011 that Messi has visited India. The legendary footballer visited Kolkata and played a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. With Messi coming to India, fans are excited and have prepared for a grand celebration ahead of his arrival in Kolkata.

Ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival in Kolkata, fans have expressed joy at welcoming the Argentine legend.

A fan of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi said to ANI, "We have been waiting for two hours. If needed, we will wait for even four hours. We can't miss this one in a lifetime opportunity."

Another fan said, "I am very excited. It is a dream come true. Truly magical. If God wants, I will definitely be able to meet him."

Another Messi fan said, "We are very excited. He's a magician, the GOAT (greatest of all time)... We are here to catch just a glimpse of him... Love you, Messi."

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi is visiting India in December 2025 as part of his highly anticipated "GOAT India Tour," marking his first visit since 2011, sparking immense excitement among fans.

Messi's GOAT Tour will begin from Kolkata. The Argentine legend will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day before leaving for Hyderabad.

Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi. The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15. (ANI)

