Magnus Carlsen remains the undisputed King; wins record 7th title at Norway Chess

Magnus Carlsen remains the undisputed King; wins record 7th title at Norway Chess

ANI
Updated At : 10:45 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
Stavanger [Norway], June 7 (ANI): The Round 10 of Norway Chess 2025 delivered a nail-biting conclusion to the electrifying tournament, with high stakes and drama until the final move.

Tournament leader and world number one Magnus Carlsen faced a tough challenge with the black pieces against Arjun Erigaisi. A loss would have cost him the tournament title. Despite being under pressure, Carlsen defended resourcefully and managed to turn the tables, as per a press release from Norway Chess.

With both players in severe time trouble, Carlsen opted for a threefold repetition in a promising position, securing the draw and clinching overall victory in the tournament, even after losing the following Armageddon game.

Fabiano Caruana defeated World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh in a dynamic attacking game. The win propelled Caruana to second place, while Gukesh slipped to third in the final standings.

Finally, the game between Hikaru Nakamura and Wei Yi ended in a quiet draw. Wei Yi prevailed in the Armageddon game.

Anna Muzychuk won the Norway Chess Women 2025

The final round of the Norway Chess Women's tournament was packed with tension and delivered decisive action right up to the last move.

Tournament leader Anna Muzychuk held Vaishali Rameshbabu to a draw in classical play. While Muzychuk lost the Armageddon tiebreak game, the result was sufficient for securing the 2025 title.

Humpy Koneru drew her classical game against Ju Wenjun and claimed victory in the Armageddon decider. However, her grip on second place slipped after Lei Tingjie scored a crucial win with the black pieces against Sarasadat Khademalsharieh. Lei's impressive victory propelled her to second place in the final standings, pushing Koneru down to third.

Norway Chess is one of the world's premier chess tournaments, bringing together the top male and female players in a distinctive 6-player double round-robin format. The introduction of Norway Chess Women in 2024, with equal prize funds for men and women, underscores the event's commitment to gender equality and innovation in the sport. Norway Chess 2025 took place from May 26 to June 6. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

