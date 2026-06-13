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Home / Sports / Mahak Narwase "excited" after being named India U19 VC for Sri Lanka tour

Mahak Narwase "excited" after being named India U19 VC for Sri Lanka tour

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ANI
Updated At : 10:38 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Indian Women's U-19 cricketer Mahak Narwase has expressed excitement after being appointed vice-captain of the U-19 national team for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, saying she is looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to play alongside a new group of players.

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Speaking to ANI, Narwase said the team is currently preparing at a camp in Bengaluru, with the upcoming T20 match scheduled to be played in Chennai on June 22.

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"Now, we have a camp in Bangalore and the T20 match is in Chennai from 22 June," she said.

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Sharing her cricketing journey, the young cricketer said she has been playing the sport for the past eight years under the guidance of coach Manoj, who played a key role in shaping her early career.

"I have been playing cricket for 8 years, and receiving coaching from Manoj sir... I used to practice with boys, and Manoj sir used to take me to play matches too with boys," she added.

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Narwase further said she is excited to share the dressing room with new teammates while balancing her academic commitments as a Class 12 student.

"I am excited to play with new players. Now I am studying in Class 12," she said.

Meanwhile, Rajnandgaon Municipal Corporation Mayor Madhusudan Yadav congratulated Mahak Narwase for her appointment as vice-captain of the national team for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, saying she has made Chhattisgarh proud.

"First, I would like to congratulate Mahak Narwase, her coach Manoj Tiwari and her parents for making Chhattisgarh proud. She is not only in the team but has also been appointed as the vice-captain... I give her my best wishes to perform well and get to play in the Indian team," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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