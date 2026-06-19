Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Season 5 set to begin with double-header in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Fans will be treated to double-header action on Saturday as the fifth season of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 gets underway at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium in Mysuru.

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The opening day will see Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters take on Gulbarga Mystics, before Shivamogga Yodhas face Mysore Warriors in the evening fixture. The tournament will run from June 20 to July 12, 2026, across Mysuru, Hubballi, and Bengaluru, with six franchises battling across 34 matches, a release said.

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Adding to the excitement, a glittering opening ceremony will be held between the two matches. The ceremony will feature a special performance by iconic Kannada singer and music director Vijay Prakash, while cricketing legend Roger Binny will unveil the Season five trophy. The franchise, captains and dignitaries will be felicitated during the ceremony, following which the team captains will sign the pledge to uphold the spirit of cricket ahead of the start of the tournament.

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The opening fixture, scheduled for 2:00 PM, sees Shubhang Hegde's Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters take on Manish Pandey's Gulbarga Mystics. The Blasters will draw confidence from the presence of players such as KL Shrijith, Pravin Dubey and A Rohan Patil, while the Mystics have assembled a strong squad featuring Macneil Noronha, Melu Kranthi Kumar and Sharath BR.

The evening clash, beginning at 7:30 PM, pits tournament newcomers Shivamogga Yodhas against defending champions Mysore Warriors. Led by Smaran R, the Yodhas will be eager to make an immediate impact in their maiden campaign and feature players including Luvnith Sisodia, Abhilash Shetty, Yash Raj Punja, Harshil Dharmani and Aneesh KV. Standing in their way will be a Warriors side captained by Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar, with Chethan LR, Manoj Bhandage, Karthikeya KP, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Karthik S U and Lavish Kaushal among the key names in the squad.

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All matches of the DACS Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Season 5 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 4 Kannada. Fans can also catch the action live on FanCode.

Tickets for the DACS Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 in Mysuru are available online through the District App and website, as well as at the box office at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium. Ticket prices range from Rs 100 to Rs 250. (ANI)

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