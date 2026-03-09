Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Team India on T20 WC 2026 win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the Indian cricket team on lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy by defeating New Zealand in the final, which was held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. He also noted that the Maharashtra government will bring a resolution in the legislative assembly and legislative council to congratulate Team India.

"I congratulate Team India on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by defeating New Zealand. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team, especially Sanju Samson, who has contributed immensely in India's last three matches, I think India has shown their strength. We will bring a resolution in the legislative assembly and legislative council to congratulate Team India," Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

In the final, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals.

James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar and Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs. (ANI)

