Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his best wishes to the participants, coaches and organisers of the fourth season of the Pro-Govinda League (PGL), highlighting the cultural significance of Dahi Handi and its message of unity and collective effort.

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The PGL season 4 kicked off on August 16, with India's T20I World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav serving as the brand ambassador for this year's edition.

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In a post on X, CM Fadnavis hailed the fourth season of the Pro-Govinda League, highlighting Dahi Handi as a celebration of Maharashtra's culture, faith and social unity. He said the tradition of Govindas forming human pyramids reflects the power of teamwork and collective effort, while conveying the message that unity helps overcome challenges and achieve greater heights.

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He said, "Rising Together, Reaching New Heights, Let's Go Govinda. Thrilled to witness Season 4 of the Pro-Govinda League 2026 and see our enthusiastic Govindas in action!"

"Maharashtra's iconic Dahi Handi is a vibrant celebration of our culture, faith and the spirit of togetherness. Dahi Handi is more than a festival, it is a celebration that brings society together and carries a powerful message of social unity. The tradition of Govindas supporting one another to form human pyramids and break the handi reflects the strength of collective effort. The celebration carries the timeless message of Bhagwan Shri Krishna that when people stand united, they gain the strength to overcome every challenge and reach greater heights," he added.

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https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/2092316494256550105?s=20

CM Fadnavis extended his best wishes to the Govindas, coaches and organisers, hoping that teamwork, determination and devotion would make the fourth season of the Pro-Govinda League memorable.

"Best wishes to all the Govindas, coaches and organisers of the league. May the spirit of teamwork, determination and devotion make Pro-Govinda League Season 4 a truly memorable celebration. Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Mumbai Mayor Ritutai Tawde, President of the Pro-Govinda League, Purvesh Sarnaik and other dignitaries were present," he said. (ANI)

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