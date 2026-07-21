Maharashtra govt signs MoU with KDCA for International Cricket Stadium in Kolhapur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Maharashtra government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kolhapur District Cricket Association (KDCA) to build the KDCA International Cricket Stadium and Sports Complex in Kolhapur.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday presided over the signing and exchange of a lease agreement between the state government's Directorate of Sports and Youth Services and the Kolhapur District Cricket Association (KDCA) for the development of an international-standard cricket stadium and sports complex in Kolhapur.

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Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Kolhapur District Cricket Association President SambhajiRaje Chhatrapati were also present.

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The project aims to create world-class sporting infrastructure and boost the region's sporting ecosystem.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing and exchange of a lease agreement between the Government of Maharashtra (Directorate of Sports and Youth Services) and the Kolhapur District Cricket Association (KDCA) for the development of an international-standard cricket stadium," CMO Maharashtra wrote in an X post.

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🤝 CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing and exchange of a lease agreement between the Government of Maharashtra (Directorate of Sports and Youth Services) and the Kolhapur District Cricket Association (KDCA) for the development of an international-standard cricket… pic.twitter.com/qSMNiHHCg5 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 21, 2026

The project will feature a state-of-the-art residential cricket academy equipped with advanced coaching facilities, a sports science centre, indoor and outdoor practice areas, physiotherapy and rehabilitation units, fitness centres, and player accommodation.

Envisioned as a multi-sports hub, the integrated campus will also house facilities for wrestling, boxing, judo, fencing, archery, swimming and table tennis, along with a cricket museum and a modern clubhouse.

Fadnavis highlighted Kolhapur's emergence as a major sporting hub following the signing of the lease agreement for the proposed KDCA International Cricket Stadium and Sports Complex.

"Kolhapur is set to become a major sporting destination with the signing of the lease agreement for the proposed KDCA International Cricket Stadium and Sports Complex. This transformative initiative will create world-class infrastructure for training, competition and athlete development, while also promoting multiple sporting disciplines under one integrated campus," Fadnavis wrote in an X post.

A Landmark Step for World-class Sports Infrastructure in Maharashtra! 🏏🇮🇳 Kolhapur is set to become a major sporting destination with the signing of the lease agreement for the proposed KDCA International Cricket Stadium and Sports Complex. This transformative initiative will… https://t.co/EoVfX25gl0 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 21, 2026

"By investing in modern sports infrastructure and nurturing young talent, Maharashtra continues to strengthen its commitment to producing the next generation of sporting champions," he further added. (ANI)

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