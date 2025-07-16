DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Mahedi, Tanzid shine as Bangladesh secure T20I series win over Sri Lanka

Mahedi, Tanzid shine as Bangladesh secure T20I series win over Sri Lanka

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Jul 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 16 (ANI): A four-wicket haul by Mahendi Hasan and a blistering half-century by Tanzid Hasan helped Bangladesh complete a series win, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second T20I on Wednesday.

Advertisement

With this win, Bangladesh has won the T20I series by 2-1, following losses in the Test and ODI series.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

Advertisement

Mahedi delivered a fiery spell in the powerplay, as Sri Lanka was reduced to 49/4 in 7.4 overs.

Mahedi completed his four-wicket haul by removing a set Pathum Nissanka (46 in 39 balls, with four fours), reducing SL to 66/5.

Advertisement

Kamindu Mendis (21 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) and Dasun Shanaka (35* in 25 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) delivered some useful contributions, taking SL to 132/7 in their 20 overs.

Mahedi (4/11) delivered a fantastic four-over spell. With one wicket each, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shamim Hossain were also among the wickets.

During the run-chase of 133 runs, Bangladesh lost Parvez Hossain Emon for a duck, but Tanzid Hasan (73* in 47 balls, with a four and six sixes) delivered a brutal counter-attack, along with skipper Litton Das (32* in 26 balls, with two fours and a six), forming a 74-run partnership.

Tanzid stuck around till the end, along with Towhid Hridoy (27* in 25 balls, with a four and six) took their team to a win with 21 balls left.

Nuwan Thushara and Kamindu took a wicket each.

Mahedi's spell earned him the 'Player of the Match' honours. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts