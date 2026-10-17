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Home / Sports / Jayawardene steps down as Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2027

Jayawardene steps down as Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2027

Sri Lankan had two stints in the role, winning three IPL titles; also served as global head of performance

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ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:03 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down as head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 2027 season.

Jayawardene served in the role for the past two seasons during his second stint with the team, having previously coached MI from 2017 to 2022.

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“Mumbai Indians, today, announced that Mahela Jayawardene will be stepping down as Head Coach, bringing to a close a decade-long association with the #OneFamily,” said Mumbai Indians in a press release on Saturday.

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During Jayawardene’s tenure as head coach, Mumbai Indians won three IPL titles.

The franchise said Jayawardene played a key role in shaping the franchise’s culture and fostering a team environment built on discipline, collaboration and a team-first approach across his two stints as head coach.

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“Across his two stints in the role, from 2017 to 2022 and again from 2024 to 2026, he has played a defining role in shaping the franchise’s culture, fostering a strong team environment and championing an approach rooted in discipline, collaboration and a team-first ethos,” MI said.

Jayawardene said Mumbai Indians had been a special part of his journey for over a decade, thanking the players, coaching staff, fans, and franchise owners Nita and Akash Ambani for their support and trust. He expressed pride in the team’s achievements and wished the franchise success in the years ahead.

“Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure. Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of. I want to sincerely thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their unwavering trust, support and friendship over the years. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead,” he said.

Nita Ambani said Jayawardene made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians through his leadership, integrity and commitment, adding that the franchise would always consider him part of its family and wished him success in the future.

“Mahela has made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians over the years. His calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game have meant so much to us. On behalf of the entire MI family, I want to thank Mahela for his immense contribution and unwavering commitment over the years. We will always cherish the journey we have shared and the memories we have created together. Mahela will always be a part of our #OneFamily, and we wish him every happiness and success in the journey ahead,” she said.

In 2022, Mahela took on the role of Global Head of Performance, overseeing the expansion of the MI franchise across global leagues and working closely with coaching teams to build a shared cricketing philosophy across the Mumbai Indians family. During this period, Mumbai Indians Women, MI New York and MI Emirates each went on to win a title, adding to the franchise’s growing global legacy.

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