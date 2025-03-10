"Main goal is to win World Cup": UP Warriorz cricketer Shweta Sehrawat

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): A promising batting all-rounder, Shweta Sehrawat has been a key part of the UP Warriorz setup in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

While she is yet to earn her India cap, her ambitions are clear and unwavering. She was the vice-captain of the victorious Indian team in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, now her main aim is to win the big one with the senior team.

"My main goal is to win the World Cup.That is my major goal," Sehrawat told ANI.

Sehrawat has been with UP Warriorz since the inaugural season of the WPL, gaining valuable experience alongside some of the most seasoned cricketers in the world. Despite the team's mixed performance this season--securing three wins and suffering five losses--she remains focused on improving her game.

"I think my experience has been good because I have been with this franchise for three years," she said.

"I have learnt a lot from my senior players, whether they are Indian or foreign. I have spoken to them personally about the improvements I can make in my game, and these three years have been a great learning phase," Sehrawat added.

One senior player who has played a significant role in Sehrawat's development is Lisa Sthalekar, the former Australian cricketer and now mentor of the Warriorz. Sehrawat shares a strong bond with Lisa, and their post-match discussions have helped shape her approach to batting.

"I think I have a very good bonding with Lisa. We watch videos together after every match and analyze how to approach the innings in the next game. She has been a great mentor to me," Sehrawat said.

This season, UP Warriorz found themselves under new leadership, with Deepti Sharma stepping in as captain in the absence of Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.

According to Sehrawat, Deepti's leadership has fostered a positive and motivated environment within the team.

"We have a very good bond with Deepti. She always ensures a good atmosphere in the dressing room and motivates us to do well and win matches. Even when we face hurdles, she pushes us to stay positive. On the field, we keep talking and supporting each other. Her leadership has been very impactful," she concluded. (ANI)

