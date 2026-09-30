"Main thought was to do something for the country and myself": Sahil Jadhav after double archery gold at Asian Games 2026

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): Indian archer Sahil Jadhav, who won gold medals in men's compound archery and the mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, expressed happiness with his feat and said that the focus was on doing something for his country and himself and that coupled with a focus on process execution, kept him going.

Indian men's compound archery made it three-out-of-three gold medals for compound archers so far at the ongoing Asian Games, beating China in a cracker of a title clash at Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday. India beat China 238-237 in the final. The hero of the final was undoubtedly Sahil Jadhav, who finished with a 100 per cent record of hitting 10s. Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam also did a fabulous job. Sahil also captured the mixed team event with Chikitha Taniparthi, securing a historic 2028 Olympics quota in this event for India.

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Speaking after his medal win, Sahil said that it was great making everyone from his parents, coaches and sponsors proud with his medals and he faced no pressure, determined to execute the process well and do something for his country and himself.

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"I am very happy because this tournament, of course, is a very big event at its level. Giving India two gold medals and making my parents, coaches, support staff, and sponsors proud—it's like... this was my job, and I feel really great that I was able to deliver on it," he said.

"We had practiced at such a level that there wasn't really that kind of pressure. The main thought was that I had to do something for the country and for myself. We were just focusing on the process and executing each step. Besides, our psychologist and coaches were right there to reassure us that we could do it. They told us to trust ourselves, stay on course, keep doing what we've been doing during practice, and just deliver it. That was it," he added.

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He dedicated his medal to his parents, coaches, sponsors, Olympic Gold Quest, Sports Authority of India (SAI), psychologists, and other close people involved in his journey.

Having endured a long wait for his first major break at the national level in shooting after taking up the sport at 19, Sahil reflected back on his struggles, saying that those struggles have made him realise the true value of his medal.

"If those struggles weren't there, I probably would not have understood the true value of this medal, or appreciated how much hard work went into winning it. Without that journey, I would not have realised its importance," he said.

"Both my parents have supported me immensely to this day. Now, I just want to do everything I can for them, and that's what I am striving for," he signed off. (ANI)

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