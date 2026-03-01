Maintain game essence, spirit: Saina Nehwal amid 15-pt switchover plans

Former Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal has voiced strong reservations about the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) proposal to switch from the current best-of-three games to 21 points to a 15-point format. She argues that the existing system defines the sport’s intensity and rhythm.

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The sport’s governing body, the Badminton World Federation (BWF), has proposed replacing the current best-of-three games to 21 points format with a best-of-three games to 15 points system. The proposal will be put to a vote at the federation’s Annual General Meeting in Horsens, Denmark, on April 25, where member associations will decide whether to adopt the change.

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The governing body believes a shorter format could reduce match duration and potentially make tournaments easier to schedule and more appealing for television audiences. However, the proposal has triggered debate within the badminton community.

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“Badminton has a rich heritage and events like the All England Open and BWF World Championships are special because of their intensity and endurance,” Nehwal said. “Players worldwide have adapted to the 21-point system over years. Any change must be considered carefully to preserve rally quality and competitive balance.”

Nehwal also cautioned that any modification to the scoring structure must ensure that the essence of the sport remains intact.

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“If changes are introduced, they should ensure that the quality of rallies and the competitive balance of the sport are not affected. At the end of the day, the focus should remain on fair competition and the spirit of the game,” she said.