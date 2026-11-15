"Maintained his character very well": Shreyas praises Arshdeep after India’s ODI series win vs New Zealand

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): India stand-in ODI skipper Shreyas Iyer praised pacer Arshdeep Singh for his ability to bounce back after an inconsistent start in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand, highlighting his experience, understanding of conditions and ability to change the momentum of a match.

Speaking during the post-match press conference after India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs to clinch the five-match ODI series 3-1, Iyer said Arshdeep showed good character by adjusting his bowling after struggling to find his rhythm in his first two overs. The left-arm seamer was also named Player of the Match for his fantastic outing with the ball.

"The way he made a comeback today—in his first two overs his rhythm wasn't getting set, it was pitching too far here and there—so after that, bouncing back as a bowler, I think he maintained his character very well at that point in time," Iyer said.

The stand-in skipper further credited Arshdeep's experience and ability to assess conditions, saying the left-arm pacer identified the right length and maintained consistency thereafter, which benefited the Indian team.

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"So he has been playing consistently, he has that experience too, so definitely he is the kind of player who assesses conditions very well, and he figured out that from this length his ball would go well, and after that he kept bowling that consistently. So obviously the team benefited too," he added.

Iyer also spoke about his association with Arshdeep and wished the pacer luck for his future endeavours. Arshdeep played a crucial role in India's 22-run victory in the fifth ODI, returning figures of 3/30 as New Zealand were bowled out for 187 while chasing 210. India clinched the series 3-1 with the victory at Bay Oval.

"And talking about his stint with me, obviously it was very good, and you know, I wish him all the luck for his future endeavors," he said.

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Asked about Arshdeep's developing wobble-seam delivery, which he has used frequently in the series, Iyer said he had not faced the delivery in the nets and suggested that India bowling coach Morne Morkel would be better placed to explain the pacer's work on it.

"Wobble seam I haven't faced honestly in the nets. I don't know what kind of plan he has with Morne Morkel. I think he would be the best guy to talk about that, because he's someone who has been working with him consistently for the last month in New Zealand and also before that against West Indies. So he's the right person to ask this question," Iyer said.

However, he highlighted Arshdeep's ability to create breakthroughs and shift momentum in India's favour, describing him as a bowler who looks to make an impact whenever he gets an opportunity.

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"But if you ask me about his character, definitely he's someone who wants to come and change the momentum of the game towards the team and see to it that he gets a breakthrough in between," he added.

Iyer also explained what makes Arshdeep's short-ball deliveries difficult for batters to negotiate, attributing it to the pacer's bowling action and the pace at which he delivers the ball.

"It is deceptive. It is deceptive because of his action. Because he's got that quick action, he doesn't jump. So some of the batsmen, they stop in between; they don't get that momentum to hit the bouncer, and it skids on as well if the wicket is helpful," Iyer said.

India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval on Sunday to clinch the series 3-1, registering their third ODI series win on New Zealand soil. After being bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs, India produced a disciplined bowling performance, with Arshdeep Singh leading the attack with figures of 3/30.

Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets each, while Dean Foxcroft top-scored for New Zealand with 31 as the hosts were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs. Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel scored 46 each for India, while New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy claimed three wickets apiece. (ANI)

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