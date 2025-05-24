DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Ganemat Sekhon top Second Shotgun National Trials

Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Ganemat Sekhon top Second Shotgun National Trials

Mairaj shot 55 in the finals, edging out Paris Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka, who shot 54, by a single shot. Ganemat also secured victory by a one-shot margin, finishing with 53 ahead of Maheshwari Chauhan's 52. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished third in the men's and women's categories, respectively
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:21 PM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon finished on top in the skeet finals of the Second Shotgun National Trials, held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Advertisement

Mairaj shot 55 in the finals, edging out Paris Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka, who shot 54, by a single shot. Ganemat also secured victory by a one-shot margin, finishing with 53 ahead of Maheshwari Chauhan's 52. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished third in the men's and women's categories, respectively.

In the final two rounds of qualification, Bhavtegh Singh Gill shot 22 and 24 to add to his 73 from yesterday, qualifying in first place. Mairaj totaled 118, while Smit Singh with 117, Angad with 116, and Anantjeet with 115 completed the top six qualifiers.

Advertisement

In the women's category, Ganemat topped the qualification round with 114 shots, followed closely by Maheshwari with 113. Parinaaz also shot 113, while Oshmi Shrivas, Darshana Rathore, and Mansi Raghuwanshi rounded out the top six with scores of 108, 107 (SO-3), and 107 (SO-2), respectively.

A separate selection trial was not conducted for junior athletes; as a result, Oshmi and Mansi were also placed first and second in the junior category with the same scores.

Advertisement

Agrima Kanwar placed third with a score of 104. In the Men's Junior category, Yuvaan finished on top with a score of 110, while Yashwardhan Singh Rajawat and Anjaneya Singh Mandawa finished second and third with scores of 108 and 106, respectively.

The Selection Committee will consider the scores from the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, for junior athletes participating in that event, as Selection Trials 2 coincides with it. Scores of such shooters will not be marked as "zero."(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper