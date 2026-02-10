DT
Major blow for Sri Lanka as star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of T20 World Cup with injury

ANI
Updated At : 08:20 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Sri Lanka suffers a major blow as their star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained during their opening match against Ireland in Colombo.

The 28-year-old, who played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's 20-run win against Ireland, underwent an MRI scan confirming the injury. Hasaranga has battled injury for several years now, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Hasaranga completed his spell, taking 3 for 25 in four overs to derail Ireland's spirited chase of 164. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to approve a replacement, but Hasaranga is likely to be replaced in the squad by fellow leg-spin bowling all-rounder Dushan Hemantha.

Hemantha, 31, has played five ODIs and three T20Is for the Lankans so far, picking up six wickets at a T20 economy rate of 7.85.

Hasaranga's loss is a substantial blow to Sri Lanka's campaign, nevertheless. He is the team's most accomplished bowler in this format, and has been outstanding with the ball at T20 World Cups, taking 40 wickets and maintaining an economy rate of 6.01 across 20 innings.

Sri Lanka kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a convincing 20-run win over Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium. Kamindu Mendis' explosive 44 off 19 balls and Kusal Mendis' unbeaten 56 helped Sri Lanka recover from a shaky start to post 163/6. However, it was Hasaranga's crucial spell that swung the match in Sri Lanka's favour, taking 3/25 and playing a decisive role in the victory.

Sri Lanka's second group game is against Oman on February 12 in Pallekele, followed by Australia on February 16 in Pallekele, and finally Zimbabwe in Colombo (RPS) on February 19. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

