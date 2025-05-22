DT
PT
Major champ McIlroy to headline DP World India Championship

Major champ McIlroy to headline DP World India Championship

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM May 22, 2025 IST
In a major boost for Indian golf, Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation in the $4 million DP World India Championship. This would be the first time that he will tee it up in India. The DP World India Championship is scheduled to take place at the Delhi Golf Club on October 16-19.

The 2025 Masters champion confirmed his status as a golfing icon after he completed the career Grand Slam in memorable fashion in April, adding the Green Jacket to his four previous Major victories at the US Open in 2011, the US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014 and The Open in 2014.

McIlroy said he was excited to travel to India to take part in the DP World India Championship. "I'm excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I've always wanted to explore," McILroy said in a statement.

"I'm proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I've always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can't wait to play in front of Indian golf fans," he added.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO, DP World, said, "We are delighted to welcome Rory McIlroy to the DP World India Championship. Having a player of his calibre underscores the commitment both we and the DP World Tour have to the success of this tournament."

