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Home / Sports / Major injury blow for Bangladesh as speedster Nahid Rana ruled out of Australia Tests

Major injury blow for Bangladesh as speedster Nahid Rana ruled out of Australia Tests

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ANI
Updated At : 08:13 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 25 (ANI): Bangladesh's preparations for their historic two-match Test series in Australia suffered a major setback on Saturday, with pace spearhead Nahid Rana ruled out after sustaining a Grade 2 left side strain.

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The 23-year-old speedster is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, making him unavailable for Bangladesh's first Test tour Down Under in 23 years.

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Rana's absence is a major blow for Bangladesh; he has taken 44 international wickets this year, the most by any bowler, at an average of 18.31, including four five-wicket hauls, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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"He is expected to require approximately four weeks for tissue healing, followed by a further two to four weeks of bowling workload progression," a BCB statement said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das will also be unavailable for the first Test in Darwin.

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According to the BCB, Shoriful suffered a hamstring injury during Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe earlier this month. He is expected to resume bowling on July 29 and will undergo a fitness assessment around August 12, keeping him in contention for the second Test in Mackay, which begins on August 13.

Litton, meanwhile, is making steady progress in his recovery from a left calf muscle injury sustained against Australia in June. He will start a progressive running and conditioning programme from July 28 before undergoing a fitness assessment around August 13. If he completes his rehabilitation, he could also be available for the second Test, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Tanzim Hasan is expected to miss most of 2026 due to a hip injury, while Mustafizur Rahman, who missed the Hundred because of right hamstring and calf injuries, could return to action from mid-August.

Bangladesh are scheduled to depart for Darwin on August 1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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